Vardhman Textiles Q1 reports net profit of 4.13% to Rs 313.35 crore

Vardhman Textiles Limited on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 313.35 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) as against Rs 300.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, an increase of 4.13 per cent, on standalone basis.
The top line of the company is Rs 2,731 crore which is higher by 44.25 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The EBIDTA margin for the Q1 FY 2022-23 stands at 19.36 per cent as against 26.55 per cent during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The consolidated net profit of the company for Q1FY23 is Rs 332.55 crore as compared to Rs 316.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 4.93 per cent. The revenue, on consolidated basis, is Rs 2,811.83 crore for Q1 which is higher by 45.92 per cent over corresponding quarter of previous year.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the company has reported net profit of Rs 1,677.44 crore as against Rs 366.74 crore on standalone basis.
The net profit of the company for Q4FY22 was Rs 322.68 crore, which was lower by 44.75 per cent over Q3 but is higher by 43.98 per cent over Q4 of last year.
