Vedanta Q4 profit down over 45%; revenue comes in at Rs 23,092 cr

Net profit fell to Rs 2,615 crore ($376.87 million) for the three months to March 31 from Rs 4,802 crore a year ago, Vedanta said

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Vedanta
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45.5 per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier, when it booked a hefty one-time gain.

Net profit fell to Rs 2,615 crore ($376.87 million) for the three months to March 31 from Rs 4,802 crore a year ago, Vedanta said.

Last year, the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, recorded a gain of Rs 2,869 crore after some asset impairment charges were reversed.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,092 crore, compared with Rs 27,311 crore a year earlier.
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 17:05 IST

