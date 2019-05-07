Vedanta Q4 profit down over 45%; revenue comes in at Rs 23,092 cr

-
Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45.5 per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier, when it booked a hefty one-time gain.
Net profit fell to Rs 2,615 crore ($376.87 million) for the three months to March 31 from Rs 4,802 crore a year ago, Vedanta said.
Last year, the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, recorded a gain of Rs 2,869 crore after some asset impairment charges were reversed.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,092 crore, compared with Rs 27,311 crore a year earlier.
