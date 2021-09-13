Vedanta Resources reduces net debt by $300 mn in first half of FY'22

-
ALSO READ
Contributed over Rs 34K cr to Indian exchequer in FY20: Vedanta Resources
Climate crisis: Not acting now will destroy lives, livelihoods experts say
'National need': SC allows Vedanta's oxygen plant at Tuticorin to operate
Vedanta to roll out two Covid field hospitals in Karnataka, Raj this week
2020 was very unusual year for all, Vedanta was no different: Chairman
-
Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) on Monday announced that the company has reduced its net debt by USD 300 million in the first half of this fiscal and expects to further reduce its debt by USD 500 million in the second half of FY'22.
With the entire debt repayment at Volcan, the pledge on all the equity shares of VRL has been released, the company said in a statement.
Volcan Investments is an investment arm of metals-to-mining magnate Anil Agarwal.
"VRL has reduced its net debt (including Inter Company Loan and loan at Volcan) by USD 300 million in H1 and expects to further reduce its debt by USD 500 million in H2 FY22," the statement said.
The company said that it believes that strong operational performance from its world class asset base will strengthen its balance sheet and lead to investment grade credit metrics.
In line with the Group's commitment to decarbonizing its operations to achieve net-zero targets, Vedanta Limited has constituted an Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Committee of the Board.
"Further, Digital First approach is adopted by the Group and we are undertaking various transformation projects to digitise operations and processes to further improve health, safety, environment compliances and risk management," it said.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 306.95 apiece, up 1.71 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU