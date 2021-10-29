Vedanta sees multifold jump in second quarter profit to Rs 4,615 cr

-
Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,615 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 838 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.
Its consolidated income during July-September 2021 increased to Rs 31,074 crore, compared with Rs 21,758 crore in the year-ago period.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals companies. It has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.
