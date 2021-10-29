Vedanta sees multifold jump in second quarter profit to Rs 4,615 cr

Ltd on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,615 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 838 crore in the year-ago period, Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during July-September 2021 increased to Rs 31,074 crore, compared with Rs 21,758 crore in the year-ago period.

Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals It has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)