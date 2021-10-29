Emami PAT up 56% to Rs 185 cr in Q2FY22, revenue grows 7% to Rs 789 cr

-
Kolkata-based FMCG firm, Emami, posted a 56 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 185.25 crore in the second quarter of FY22. It was at Rs 118.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations grew 7 per cent to Rs 788.84 crore with domestic business net sales clocking in a 9 per cent growth.
Mohan Goenka, director, Emami, said that the company posted a growth of 9 per cent in domestic business led by a volume growth of 6 per cent.
“Our core portfolio of brands continued to perform well during the quarter. Despite the wane in the demand for healthcare and immunity products currently, our healthcare range and pain management range continues to witness a strong growth, with a 2-year CAGR of 26 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively,” he added.
Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami, said that notwithstanding the input cost pressure and reducing gross margins, the company was able to maintain EBITDA margins with judicious cost optimisation measures.
Gross margins at 68.8 per cent contracted by 150 basis points over previous year. But EBITDA at Rs 277 crore grew by 8 per cent and EBITDA margins at 35.1 per cent expanded by 10 basis points.
