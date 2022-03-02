Venture capital firm Accel launches $650 mn fund for India, Southeast Asia

-
ALSO READ
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
Challenge for banks as outsiders Amazon, IKEA crack the finance code
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
Feminine hygiene startup Sirona raises Rs 100 cr from Good Glamm Group
SoftBank leads $680 million funding round in NFT fantasy soccer game Sorare
-
Global venture capital firm Accel has launched a $650 million fund for Indian and Southeast Asian startups, underscoring the large pool of capital being deployed by funds as they chase high-growth companies in developing markets.
"We believe our insights from the Indian market and the global Accel platform can help startups in the region (Southeast Asia) from seed to scale," Prayank Swaroop, a partner at Accel, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We will be investing in the region across pre-seed to growth opportunities," Swaroop said.
Venture and private equity funding is thriving globally amid a technology boom that has particularly accelerated in developing countries as more consumers move online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accel said the latest launch will mark its seventh fund in India and Southeast Asia, pushing its total commitments in the region to $2 billion. Accel's India team has already invested in companies including Flipkart, which was bought by Walmart, and food delivery firm Swiggy.
In Southeast Asia, Accel has invested in Indonesian investment app Pluang and payment gateway startup Xendit, among others.
Accel, which counts many university endowments, non-profit firms and research institutions among its fund investors or limited partners, mostly invests in the so-called 'Seed' or Series A funding rounds.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU