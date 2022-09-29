JUST IN
IndiGo inducts first freighter aircraft, converted from a passenger plane
Air India halves discount on basic fares for senior citizens, students
Countdown to a new tomorrow: PM Modi to launch 5G services October 1
Udaan to provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every 4-hour
Price hikes in electric scooter models? 'Unlikely', says Ola Electric
Top 20% of Urban Company partners earned Rs 42,000 per month in Q2
Blue Dart Express' volume growth momentum likely to sustain in FY23
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India joins race to buy Srei group firms
Adani Ports incorporates arm for trading in aviation-related fuels
Companies can now register themselves as insolvency professionals
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BharatPe's PoS vertical turns profitable within 2 years of launch
New LML not primarily focused on price and range: MD Yogesh Bhatia
Business Standard

Venture Catalysts-backed Elev8 announces $200 mn fund to invest in startups

Venture Catalysts-backed Elev8 Venture Partners on Thursday announced the launch of a USD 200 million fund to invest in tech companies.

Topics
Venture Catalysts | Investment

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Venture Catalysts-backed Elev8 Venture Partners on Thursday announced the launch of a USD 200 million fund to invest in tech companies.

The fund intends to invest in growth-stage, technology-driven companies in Series B and C rounds, an official statement said, adding that each bet will be between USD 5-USD 15 million.

It will be led and co-founded by Navin Honagudi, who was working as a partner at Kae Capital for over a decade and has invested in over 50 companies, the statement noted.

Early-stage platform Venture Catalysts is an institutional backer for Elev8, which will be the fourth fund to be backed by the firm and take the total assets under management for the group to over USD 450 million.

It can be noted that the announcement comes at a time when the entire ecosystem is going through what is being referred to as a 'funding winter' where investors are shying away from taking newer bets.

"Even though liquidity in technology investments is drying up, Elev8 has received an overwhelming LP (limited partners) interest as well as partnership avenues with seed funds, as the current vintage offers an excellent opportunity to invest in growth stage companies and earn/target attractive returns," Honagudi said.

It is in an advanced stage of discussions to establish several global partnerships, which will help portfolio companies expand beyond India during their growth phase, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Venture Catalysts

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.