udaan to provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every 4-hour

udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce platform said it has launched ‘4X4 delivery service’ for pharmacies. As part of the new service offering, udaan will provide delivery to pharmacies every 4-hour with 4 delivery slot options (5 AM, 11 AM, 2 PM and 5 PM) in a day to order across six cities - Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune. udaan plans to scale the ‘4X4 delivery service’ to more cities and towns in the next 6-8 months for the convenience and faster delivery of to the pharmacies.

The pharmacies opting for ‘4X4-hour delivery service’ will also get benefits of up to a 30-day credit period along with attractive offers on the total order value on items available on the platform.



“Our 4X4 delivery service is aimed at offering ease and convenience to pharmacies while ordering a range of from the udaan platform,” said Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Pharma Category, udaan. “We believe this industry-first initiative will enable us to cater to daily needs of pharmacies in a more efficient manner, who in turn will be able to offer quick and better service to their end customers.”

The ‘4X4 delivery service’ has been launched after a successful pilot program and receiving extensive feedback from pharmacies in select cities which required enhanced delivery capabilities. During the pilot phase, the business witnessed a 45 per cent increase in orders in the select cities. Further, to simplify and provide ease of ordering from the udaan ‘app’, pharmacies will have the option to select the language for easy ordering. Going forward, as the service will be scaled to additional towns and cities, more regional language options will be offered to the pharmacies for their convenience.