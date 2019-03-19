Vernacular on the rise as apetite grows for video streaming platforms

Hoichoi is creating a lot of what its name suggests — festive energy. The Indian-origin Bangla streaming app will formally launch in Bangladesh on April 12 at Taka 500 a year.

It offers a feast for Bangla audiences — there are 30 originals such as Raima Sen starrer Hello, Taranath Tantrik, or Byomkesh slated for 2019. Some of these shows are in their second and third season. There are 500 films plus the 12 more being produced, one for each month this year. “In two years time India and Bangladesh should be equal on traffic and revenues,” says Vishnu Mohta, executive ...