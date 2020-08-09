Video-sharing app Chingari attracts $1.3 mn through seed round funding

: Indigenous short video-sharing



app Chingari has attracted a funding of USD 1.3 million in a seed round.

The round was led by venture capitalists, including AngelList India, Utsav Somanis iSeed, Village Global, LogX Ventures, and Jasminder Singh Gulati of NowFloats, said a statement from Chingari.

The funding, said the company officials, would be used to hire more talent to accelerate product development, ramp up the platform and make it more engaging and consumer focused, and engage a larger consumer base by offering a seamless short video entertainment experience.

"We are happy to have amazing investors like AngelList India, Utsav Somanis iSeed, Village Global and its amazing network of entrepreneurs and global leaders, LogX Ventures and some reputed angels," co-founder and CEO of Chingari App Sumit Ghosh said.

"Were delighted that investors saw the immense potential in our vision and chose to join the Chingari journey," he said.

