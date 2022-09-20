Vikram Solar bags order from US-based firm for 350 MW project in Arizona

-
ALSO READ
Shah to inaugurate National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks today
Gyanesh Kumar named co-op secy, Alkesh Sharma to be MeitY secy
Lack of photovoltaic modules slows down projects in solar power sector
Amp Energy India enters solar cell manufacturing; partners with Websol
Top Headlines: Unrealistic deadlines for EVs, Mistry's demise, and more
-
Solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from a US- company for a 350 MW power project.
The order is for supplying solar modules for the project that will be located at Arizona in the US, a company statement said.
The new order further strengthens Vikram Solar's presence in the US and is aligned to the company's commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition in this market, it said.
"We are witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality Indian-made modules in the US aligned to the clarion call of diversifying sourcing policies. We are focused on further strengthening our market share in the US and cater to the utility, commercial as well as residential customers," Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vice Chairman and MD, Vikram Solar, said.
According to the International Energy Agency, over next 4-5 years, the US has the potential of adding up to 20-25 GW of solar energy annually.
Kolkata-based Vikram Solar specializes in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing and comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions, with presence across 32 countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 12:45 IST