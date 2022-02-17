Visa, Amazon reach global deal over payment fees

-
ALSO READ
In Focus: Will your recurring payments fail from today?
What explains the lure of pay-later cards like Slice and Uni?
What's behind Indians' credit card spending surge in recent months?
How new auto-debit rules that require customer consent will impact you
Auto debit bounce rates drop further in October to touch pre-Covid levels
-
Visa Inc cards will be accepted at all Amazon.com Inc stores and sites as part of a global agreement, the companies said on Thursday.
Amazon said last November that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK because of the high transaction fees charged by the payment processor.
"We've recently reached a global agreement with Visa that allows all customers to continue using their Visa credit cards in our stores," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.
Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant eventually said it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its British website, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.
An EU-enforced cap on fees charged by card issuers is no longer in place in the UK following Brexit.
"Visa is pleased to have reached a broad, global agreement with Amazon. This agreement includes the acceptance of Visa at all Amazon stores and sites today, as well as a joint commitment to collaboration on new product and technology initiatives to ensure innovative payment experiences for our customers in the future," a Visa spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.
Last month, British lawmakers said that they planned to scrutinise increases in the fees Visa and Mastercard charge businesses after the country's payments regulator found no evidence to justify the rises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU