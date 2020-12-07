Vistara, Singapore Airlines agree to strengthen ties for improved services

Full service private airline Vistara has entered into a Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement with (SIA).

Accordingly, the agreement will further strengthen SIA's and Vistara's existing partnership and enable them to offer seamless services to their customers by harmonising efforts in capacity planning, sales, marketing, joint fare products, customer services and operations.

Vistara is a joint venture between Private Limited and SIA.

"The agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval in Singapore, is an extension of a codeshare partnership that came into effect in 2017," the statement said.

"Strengthening the partnership between SIA and Vistara will allow both airlines to achieve further synergies on services between Singapore and India, as well as in the key regions of South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand."

According to the statement, the agreement will be important as the aviation industry recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and both international and domestic connectivity are restored in a gradual and calibrated manner in tandem with the demand for air travel.

