Vivad se Vishwas: Firms reconsider participation in tax resolution scheme

With the coronavirus halting economic activity, businesses are re-evaluating their participation in the Vivad se Vishwas direct tax resolution scheme, under which payment is required to be made by the end of quarter ending June (Q1).

With Q1 earnings either negative or flat in most cases, companies are looking to save cash and are opting to settle disputes via normal litigation, which will take at least 2-3 years to resolve. Vivad se Vishwas offers a waiver of interest, penalty, and prosecution for firms that pay before the June 30 deadline under the scheme, for settling ...