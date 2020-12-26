Voda Idea deploys 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai to increase speed

-
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Saturday said that it has started using 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai and claimed that customers in the metro city will get higher data speed with the refarming of spectrum.
Vodafone Idea has 5 megahertz of spectrum in 2100 Mhz band which was being used for 3G services.
"Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Mumbai. We request all Vi 3G customers to visit the nearest retail outlet at the earliest to upgrade to a 4G SIM, free of cost and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet 4G," Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- Mumbai, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.
Vi (Vodafone Idea) who are on 3G connection can get faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM.
"This development coming on the heels of the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, means that Vi customers in Mumbai will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. The existing 4G infrastructure, ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai," the statement said.
Vi said that it will continue to provide 2G services in Mumbai.
