JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Video-based KYC likely in next six months as banks, NBFCs evaluate options

Facing liquidity issues, Gayatri Projs reports loan defaults of Rs 19.65 cr
Business Standard

Voda Idea pays around Rs 3,043 cr towards deferred spectrum dues: Report

The move assumes significance as VIL has been under financial pressure and is confronted with AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) liabilities of over Rs 53,000 crore

Press Trust of India 

Vodafone Idea, telecom
Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches towards its AGR liabilities

Troubled Vodafone Idea on Tuesday paid about Rs 3,043 crore to the telecom department towards deferred spectrum dues, sources said.

Deferred spectrum dues are essentially instalment payments that are made by telcos for airwaves bought in past auctions.

The move assumes significance as VIL has been under financial pressure and is confronted with AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) liabilities of over Rs 53,000 crore.

VIL has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches towards its AGR liabilities.

The sources in Department of Telecommunications confirmed that the company has made the payment of around Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum liability.

This is the last lot of payments that telcos will make towards deferred spectrum liabilities, as the Union Cabinet had late last year approved a two year's moratorium on such spectrum payment dues.

First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU