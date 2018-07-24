Vodafone, Idea Cellular pay up Rs 72 billion to govt, nod for merger soon

Putting an end to the speculation on whether or not the Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger would be delayed over the spectrum charge demand made by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the two companies have deposited a total of Rs 72 billion in cash and bank guarantee. With the financial dues out of the way, the merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular is likely to be approved in the next few days, a DoT source said.

The companies have deposited a bank guarantee of Rs 33.22 billion for one-time spectrum charges and Rs 39.26 billion cash for spectrum liberalisation. Having made the ...