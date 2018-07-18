Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal's pay flat, MD Vittal's rises by 37%in FY18

Total of chairman remained almost flat at about Rs 301.9 million in 2017-18 compared to the previous year as the company reported the lowest annual profit in a decade at Rs 10.99 billion for the year.

However, the of Managing Director and CEO increased by around 37 per cent to Rs 169.7 million on account of increase in salary and stocks option, according to the company's report.

Mittal's total from Airtel was Rs 301.4 million and Vittal was paid Rs 1.24 billion in 2016-17.

granted average increase of 7.1 per cent in the remuneration of employees excluding key managerial (KMP) during 2017-18 and the average increase in the remuneration of KMPs was 14.84 per cent.

During the year 2017-18, Airtel permanent workforce reduced by around 800 to 8,453 from 9,279 in 2016-17.

"The telecom industry faced an extraordinarily turbulent year in India through unprecedented disruption," Mittal said in the report.



He said that extreme pricing pressure accelerated market exits and industry consolidation, which evolved towards a 3 plus 1 structure which is three private and onr public sector firm.

"Even though the transition is turning out to be stressful entailing massive dislocation in the short run, the new industry structure will ultimately prove beneficial for the sector," Mittal said.



While total customer base of the company continued to rise every year to reach the highest ever level of 413 million at the end of 2017-18, the consolidated revenue of the company was the lowest in last four fiscal years at Rs 836.88 billion at the end of March 2018.

Mittal said strategy of Airtel is to grow share of high (ARPU) customers and improving customer stickiness by offering new products.



"Aggressive network rollout continued to be an overriding priority for us as a record 110,000 mobile sites were rolled out during the year to strengthen our 4G footprint," he said.

He said it was gratifying to see the way Airtel held itself as pressure mounted on the topline of mobility business.

Vittal said to grow share of high customers, Airtel focussed on grabbing increased share of 4G devices through alliances and simplified pricing, driving data consumption through intense focus on consolidation led by bundled pricing plans and increasing postpaid connection adoption.