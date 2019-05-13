Vodafone Idea reports Rs 4,882 crore loss for March quarter

Ltd, India's largest operator, Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, amid a brutal tariff war in India's market.

Seen sequentially, the loss has narrowed from Rs 5,004.6 crore during the third quarter of 2018-19.

The company recorded a comprehensive loss of Rs 962.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, but the year-on-year figure is not comparable as the merger between India unit of Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular was completed on August 31, 2018, agency PTI reported.

For -- whose financials has been battered by intense price competition posed by the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio -- the revenue from operations for March quarter of 2018-19 came in at Rs 11,775 crore, almost flat compared to Rs 11,764.8 crore logged in the previous December quarter.

The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) grew by 16.3% QoQ to Rs 104 in the March quarter from Rs 89 in December quarter, Live Mint reported.