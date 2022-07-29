JUST IN

On track to achieve operating profitability by September 2023: Paytm
Srei Equipment Fin auditor reports Rs 2K-cr fraudulent deals in FY18-21
Hudco board approve to raise up to Rs 22,000 crore through bonds
Ola Electric to locally make battery cells under Centre's PLI scheme
US retailer Macy's tech expense cut likely to hurt Indian IT giants
5G spectrum auction enters Day 4 as telcos up the game in Uttar Pradesh
Telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Markets surge after Fed signals slower rate hikes; Sensex up over 1,000 pts
BofA Securities Europe SA offloads Delta Corp shares worth Rs 31 crore
Funding winter hits start-up advertising spend across properties
You are here: Home » Companies » News

On track to achieve operating profitability by September 2023: Paytm

Business Standard

Volume recovery, margins key to Jaguar Land Rover taking the wheel

Subsidiary of TaMo's India biz continues to expand on volumes, market share

Topics
Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover

Ram Prasad Sahu 
Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors
Photo: Shutterstock

Multiple headwinds for its UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) led to weaker-than-expected performance of Tata Motors in the April-June quarter (first quarter, or Q1) of 2022-23 (FY23). While brokerages were expecting a lukewarm display, JLR’s performance missed those low-key expectations.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tata Motors

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 01:26 IST

`
.