VRL Logistics Q1 net profit falls 28% to Rs 240 mn on higher expenses

-
ALSO READ
After losses, Snowman Logistics chalks out sturdy turnaround plan for FY19
Logistics sector to see $500 bn annual investment by 2025: Prabhu
Logistics shares rally; Gati, Patel Integrated soar 20%
Stocks of logistics firms in focus; TCI Express hits 52-week high
Gati surges 33% in one week on talks of acquisition by TVS Logistics
-
VRL Logistics Ltd today posted a 28.31 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 241.8 million during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on higher expenses.
Its net profit stood at Rs 337.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Net income increased to Rs 5.30 bn during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 4.97 bn in the year-ago period.
However, the company's expenses rose to Rs 4.94 bn from Rs 4.48 bn in the said period.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU