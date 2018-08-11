VRL Logistics Q1 net profit falls 28% to Rs 240 mn on higher expenses

Ltd today posted a 28.31 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 241.8 million during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 337.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 5.30 bn during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 4.97 bn in the year-ago period.

However, the company's expenses rose to Rs 4.94 bn from Rs 4.48 bn in the said period.