VRL Logistics Q1 net profit falls 28% to Rs 240 mn on higher expenses

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics Ltd today posted a 28.31 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 241.8 million during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 337.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 5.30 bn during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 4.97 bn in the year-ago period.

However, the company's expenses rose to Rs 4.94 bn from Rs 4.48 bn in the said period.
First Published: Sat, August 11 2018. 17:00 IST

