Anant Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Electricals, passes away

Anant Bajaj, managing director (MD) of Bajaj Electricals, passed away on Friday after a heart attack. He was 41. Bajaj, the only son of company chairman Shekhar Bajaj, took over as MD in June. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, was associated with the firm for nearly 20 years, becoming joint MD in 2012.

Despite being the scion of a business family, Bajaj had to work his way up, having begun as a project coordinator at Bajaj Electricals in 1999. He was appointed general manager in 2005 before being inducted into the board as executive director in 2006. His appointment as joint MD was intended to pave the way for his eventual take over as MD, which happened only six years later. On Thursday, his father had told Business Standard, that he was looking forward to Bajaj’s tenure as MD as the company sought to make a leap into the future.