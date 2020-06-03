Walmart-Flipkart deal: AAR rejects Tiger Global plea on withholding tax

The Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) has rejected an application of three Mauritius-based companies, part of US-based hedge fund Tiger Global Management, to avail of nil withholding tax on capital gains arising out of the $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal, struck in May 2018. Tiger Global was one of the prominent shareholders in e-commerce major Flipkart, founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007.

Mauritius-based Tiger Global International (II, III, IV) Holdings had sold their stake in Flipkart Singapore in 2018 to Luxembourg-based Fit Holdings for over Rs 14,500 crore. They ...