Walmart, Flipkart leaders meet Piyush Goyal, discuss e-commerce business

The senior leadership of International, India, and met Commerce Minister on Wednesday. This was the first meeting of the e-commerce majors with the National Democratic Alliance government since it was re-elected in May.

Judith McKenna, president and chief executive officer (CEO), International; Krish Iyer, president and CEO, Walmart India; Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart; John Lenhart from Walmart International; Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Group, all met the minister. The meeting lasted about an hour, said a source.

All aspects of e-commerce business, business-to-business transactions, cash and carry, as well as global-sourcing norms were discussed.

Online marketplace giant plans a major drive to on-board 50,000 medium and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by end of this year said sources.

The company claims to have almost 100,000 MSMEs on the platform. As it charts out its expansion plan, the company believes it would be creating almost a million secondary jobs as part of the necessary logistics that would have to be in place for rapid growth.