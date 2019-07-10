JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Telecom companies eye aggressive expansion of optic fibre cable
Business Standard

Walmart, Flipkart leaders meet Piyush Goyal, discuss e-commerce business

All aspects of e-commerce business, business-to-business transactions, cash and carry, as well as global-sourcing norms were discussed

Karan Choudhury & Subhayan Chakraborty  |  Bengaluru 

Piyush Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

The senior leadership of Walmart International, Walmart India, and Flipkart met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. This was the first meeting of the e-commerce majors with the National Democratic Alliance government since it was re-elected in May.

Judith McKenna, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Walmart International; Krish Iyer, president and CEO, Walmart India; Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart; John Lenhart from Walmart International; Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, all met the minister. The meeting lasted about an hour, said a source.

All aspects of e-commerce business, business-to-business transactions, cash and carry, as well as global-sourcing norms were discussed.

Online marketplace giant Flipkart plans a major drive to on-board 50,000 medium and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by end of this year said sources.

The company claims to have almost 100,000 MSMEs on the platform. As it charts out its expansion plan, the company believes it would be creating almost a million secondary jobs as part of the necessary logistics that would have to be in place for rapid growth.
First Published: Wed, July 10 2019. 23:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU