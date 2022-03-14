Walmart-owned Myntra launches one-of-a-kind 'Teens Store' on its platform

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer has launched a one-of-its-kind, dedicated shopping alley for teenagers on its platform called ‘Teens Store’. The roll-out of this dedicated store for teens is aimed towards fulfilling a wide gap and addressing specific needs of teens in the market who seek to experiment with trendy fashion more often and have varied requirements in styles, size, brands and fitting. The ‘Teens Store’ on the app will cater to all their wardrobe needs under one roof, alongside a host of other value adds that makes shopping effortless and instantly gratifying.

The ‘Teens Store’ will house a curated range of styles, from a host of international brands and domestic brands like Justice, CK, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, Nike, Puma, Adidas, and Mango Teens. This is complemented by the latest fashion trends, styling tips, and ensembled looks. An important aspect taken into consideration while creating this store specific to teens is sizing, which is a predicament for growing teens. This is being addressed by curating styles and trendy product lines at affordable price points. The store currently houses over 20,000 styles from over 100 domestic and international brands, and aims to increase the selection to over 30,000 styles over the next 6 months.

“As a platform that holistically caters to the fashion needs of all, is pleased to pioneer the creation of a unique teen-specific offering, solving for a gaping need for teens, a fashion-forward discerning cohort and meaningfully engaging them early in their life cycle,” said Jubi Samuel, senior director, category management, Myntra. “We are dedicated to working with existing and prospective brands on our platform to create unique experiences for teenagers by truly understanding and catering to their varied needs.”

Some of the key categories in the teens segment that cater to various need states include athleisure, denim wear, innerwear, casual wear, party wear, and accessory. Some of the unique products on the Teens Store include Jeans-anti fit, distressed and wide-legged denims, T-shirt dresses, fit and flare dresses. It will also host a collection of stylish jumpsuits and dungarees. Myntra is working closely with brands to create special theme-based collections, enabling the store to provide unique offerings. The starting price of styles in the store is Rs 299.

“Our ‘Teens Store’ would therefore be a one-stop-shop for all the wardrobe needs of teens, helping them immensely in expressing their authentic identities in their formative years,” said Samuel. “Myntra will offer one of the largest collections of brands, styles, designs and fittings in this segment to suit the ever-evolving.”

The new ‘Teens Store’ will be promoted through an array of avenues including Influencer marketing and Social Commerce. Myntra Studio and M-Live will also play a major role in amplifying visibility for the proposition.

With teenagers being fairly active and present on social media, it has to a great extent become a space where they seek fashion and trends inspiration. The look and feel of the store has been designed to be very teen appropriate, from the perspective of creatives and themes being crafted to appeal to tomorrow’s upcoming style icons. The store will also use appropriate teen model imagery to help the young shoppers visualize the products before buying.