War on Covid-19: MRF to shut plants, sales offices under 21-day lockdown

Head office to remain shut too; firm says financial impact of decision not ascertainable right now

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The company has eight manufacturing plants and four sales networks in the country.

Tyre major MRF has decided to halt its production due to lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

In an announcement to the BSE today, the company said in view of the government-enforced nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting March 25 to prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19, the company's head office, sales offices and plants across India will remain shut until the lockdown is lifted.

"The expected financial impact of this is not ascertainable at this stage," said the company.
First Published: Wed, March 25 2020. 14:13 IST

