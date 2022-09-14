JUST IN
We are being penalised far more than we should have been: Byju Raveendran

In growing fast, we would have overlooked a few things and that's why we are being penalised a lot more than we should have been

Byju Raveendran | Byju's | education

Suveen Sinha & Peerzada Abrar 

Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of edtech giant, Byju's

The last six months have been the toughest of his life, says Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of India’s highest valued start-up and edtech giant, Byju's. However, in an interview with Suveen Sinha & Peerzada Abrar, he says he is not about to slow down in his pursuit of growth, organic or inorganic, because edtech needs at least five Byju’s, not one. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 23:12 IST

