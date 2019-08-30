We haven't seen any slowdown in client spending: Nasscom chairman

At a time when many fear that the global economy may be heading for a recessionary phase, Nasscom, the industry body that represents the domestic IT the Indian IT and business process services providers, says that it has not yet seen any such indications on ground.

Nasscom Chairman Keshav Murugesh in an interview with Romita Majumdar says that the past investments that the companies operating in this space have made in areas like digital technologies, skills and capabilities building, have made them largely resilient to such external threats. Edited excerpts: There is an increasing ...