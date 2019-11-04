JUST IN
Tata Power to light up rural homes in tie-up with Rockefeller Foundation
Business Standard

We'll be better placed in future downturns: Ashok Leyland Chairman

Dheeraj Hinduja is positive the bad times are over and hopes to see his company become a top-10 CV player going forward

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The commercial vehicle industry is bound to go through cycles, with the last one being 2013-14 and the current one running the past one year. CV maker Ashok Leyland said it has chalked out plans to help it manage future downturns better.

After showcasing the company’s BS-VI trucks and buses, Dheeraj Hinduja Chairman spoke to T E Narasimhan on the company's strategy, going forward. Edited excerpts: When do you think CV demand will improve and what needs to be done? Improvement of the finance sector would bring back confidence in this industry. In my talks with the banks, ...

First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 19:44 IST

