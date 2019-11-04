We'll be better placed in future downturns: Ashok Leyland Chairman

The commercial vehicle industry is bound to go through cycles, with the last one being 2013-14 and the current one running the past one year. CV maker Ashok Leyland said it has chalked out plans to help it manage future downturns better.

After showcasing the company’s BS-VI trucks and buses, Dheeraj Hinduja Chairman spoke to T E Narasimhan on the company's strategy, going forward. Edited excerpts: When do you think CV demand will improve and what needs to be done? Improvement of the finance sector would bring back confidence in this industry. In my talks with the banks, ...