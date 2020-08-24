We've grown 2-3 times faster than India's GDP: Honeywell India chief

For Honeywell India, Covid-19 has come as an opportunity. Akshay Bellare, India president, believes remote operations and data management are among the key areas of the company's growth in the country.

In an interview to Shine Jacob, Bellare lines up the firm's roadmap in India and expects double-digit growth over the next five years. Edited Excerpts: With a diversified portfolio, do you see Covid as an opportunity? Companies are delaying large capital expenditure plans because of low demand and so on. When we go into the software domain, what we are creating is higher ...