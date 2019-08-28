We want to fully embrace electrification, says Shell Lubricants CMO

There is no other market in the world which can provide you the kind of opportunity that India does, Flood tells Shubhomoy Sikdar The automobile sector is going through a prolonged slump. How does that impact your businesses here in India? The automobile industry is going through a usual cycle in India.

The Indian automobile and component sectors is among the largest in the world. India's closeness to automotive markets in Japan, Korea, Europe and members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations is also a significant influence in its growth. Considering 100 per cent foreign ...