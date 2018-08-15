We want to use the power of TV to drive digital, says CNN's Sunita Rajan

Where does CNN stand in India currently? India is a tier one market for us in Asia (after Australia). It brings in 15 per cent of our Asia revenues which in turn is one-third of CNN International’s revenues. We are in 50 per cent of the (183 million) TV households in India.

We have seen a huge spurt in digital audiences. CNN.com has close to 2.4 million unique users a month, over 15 million page views a month and the video engagements are very high. Globally, Japan is our biggest market after the US across streams of revenue. We divide countries/markets outside the US into ...