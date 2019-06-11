We will need more time to become world's largest smartphone maker: Huawei

China's Technologies Co Ltd will need more time to become the world's largest smartphone maker, a goal it originally aimed to achieve in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Shao Yang, chief strategy officer of Consumer Business Group, made the comment at the show in

"We would have become the largest in the fourth quarter (of this year) but now we feel that this process may take longer," he said, without elaborating on reasons.

currently sells 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones a day, Shao said.

