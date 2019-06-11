JUST IN
Business Standard

We will need more time to become world's largest smartphone maker: Huawei

Shao Yang, chief strategy officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, made the comment at the CES Asia technology show in Shanghai

Reuters  |  Shanghai 

Huawei

China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will need more time to become the world's largest smartphone maker, a goal it originally aimed to achieve in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Shao Yang, chief strategy officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, made the comment at the CES Asia technology show in Shanghai.

"We would have become the largest in the fourth quarter (of this year) but now we feel that this process may take longer," he said, without elaborating on reasons.

Huawei currently sells 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones a day, Shao said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 08:36 IST

