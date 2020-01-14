We will remain pragmatic about margins, says Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal

Despite a marked improvement in margins during the last one year, Wipro’s revenue growth still lags its peers. Company chief financial officer Jatin Dalal told Debasis Mohapatra that though margin improvement remained a key objective, growth is of absolute priority for the Bengaluru-headquartered firm.

Taking into account the Q4 guidance, Wipro is likely to end the financial year with a growth rate of around 6 per cent. When will Wipro match its peers in terms of growth? In the first nine months, the company has grown close to 4.3 per cent, in constant currency terms. So, the ...