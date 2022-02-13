Wear little jewellery, shun duty-free shop before flight: Air India to crew

-
Air India has issued a new set of instructions to its cabin crew, calling upon them to wear minimum jewellery and avoid visiting duty-free stores, as it seeks to improve its on time performance (OTP).
Late last month, the Tata group took over the airline from the government and is now putting in place various measures to enhance customer service, improve meals and operate flights with minimum delays.
On Sunday, the airline's executive director (IFS) Vasudha Chandna issued a circular with a list of steps to maintain OTP on all flights across the network and prevent delays that could occur due to cabin crew.
Among other things, the crew have been told to adhere to regulations regarding uniform with emphasis on minimum jewellery in order to avoid any delays at custom or security checks at airports.
"The cabin crew should not visit duty free shops and proceed to the boarding gate soon after completing immigration and security checks," it said.
Further the crew have been advised to complete mandatory pre-flight checks and not to delay passenger boarding. Crew must not consume beverages or eat food prior to passenger boarding and assist in swift boarding and seating of guests, it said.
