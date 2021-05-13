Westlife Development fourth quarter loss narrows to Rs 6 crore

-
ALSO READ
McDonald's India to operate 24/7 for contactless McDelivery in Mumbai
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Westlife to continue expansion, open 25-30 new McDonald's stores in 2021-22
Dine-in has come back quite well, says Westlife Development's Amit Jatia
McDonald's earnings miss estimates as Europe lockdowns squash sales
-
Westlife Development on Thursday reported narrowing of loss to Rs 6.45 crore for March quarter 2020-21, helped by higher income.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 25.26 crore in January-March period a year ago.
The company owns Hardcastle Restaurants - the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants for West and South India.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 357.58 crore, up 6.31 per cent from Rs 336.35 crore in March quarter 2019-20, Westlife Development said in a BSE filing.
The company said it registered an increase in revenue from operations despite regulatory headwinds, lockdowns, curfews and capacity limitations witnessed across markets.
"Sales were driven by an almost complete recovery in dine-in and an impressive 142 per cent growth across the company's convenience channels.
"Revenues from McDelivery and Drive Thru saw a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively. Even after dine-in opened across the market, the company did not see a slowing down in its 'out of restaurant' consumption," it said.
Commenting on the company's performance in 2020-21, Westlife Development Vice-Chairman Amit Jatia said: "It was a challenging but inspiring year that gave us a chance to consolidate our strengths and create new competitive advantages. We did some exemplary work on the cost leadership front and strengthened our omni-channel strategy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU