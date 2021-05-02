Election results LIVE: Counting in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam at 8am

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes to the legislative assemblies of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assal and the union territory of Puducherry will begin at 8 am today. The Assembly 2021 were held amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country – a second wave that has ridden the country to an unprecedented crisis, even as hospitals struggle with oxygen and beds.

Number of seats in the four states and 1 UT are as follows: Assam (126), West Bengal (294 seats), Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats).

West Bengal election result 2021 LIVE updates: On Thursday, exit polls predicted a tight contest between Trinamool Congress (BJP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tamil Nadu election result 2021 LIVE: In Tamil Nadu, all the surveys have predicted a DMK-Left-Congress alliance victory.

Kerala election results LIVE updates: In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking to break the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Assam election result 2021: The BJP is likely to retain Assam, according to most pollsters, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may beat anti-incumbency and remain in power in Kerala.

Puducherry election result 2021: In Puducherry, the Congress is set to lose with surveys giving the AIADMK-BJP-NR Congress alliance a comfortable lead.

