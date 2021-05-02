Election results LIVE: Counting in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam at 8am

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
-
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes to the legislative assemblies of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assal and the union territory of Puducherry will begin at 8 am today. The Assembly elections 2021 were held amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country – a second wave that has ridden the country to an unprecedented crisis, even as hospitals struggle with oxygen and beds.
Number of seats in the four states and 1 UT are as follows: Assam (126), West Bengal (294 seats), Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats).
West Bengal election result 2021 LIVE updates: On Thursday, exit polls predicted a tight contest between Trinamool Congress (BJP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Tamil Nadu election result 2021 LIVE: In Tamil Nadu, all the surveys have predicted a DMK-Left-Congress alliance victory.
Kerala election results LIVE updates: In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking to break the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.
Assam election result 2021: The BJP is likely to retain Assam, according to most pollsters, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may beat anti-incumbency and remain in power in Kerala.
Puducherry election result 2021: In Puducherry, the Congress is set to lose with surveys giving the AIADMK-BJP-NR Congress alliance a comfortable lead.
Stay tuned for Assembly election results 2021 LIVE updates
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor