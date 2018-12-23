WhatsApp launches campaign against fake news ahead of Lok Sabha polls

A young student administrator on a college group, a girl in a big city tracking life back at home on a family group, a group of friends exchanging forwards and recipes; all ordinary people leading regular humdrum lives, but in WhatsApp’s first ever campaign in the country they are all crusaders against fake news.

As the country gears up for elections in 2019, WhatsApp, with its 200 million monthly active users in India according to Mark Zuckerberg, is going all out to separate fact from fiction on its platform. The messaging app has launched advertisements, workshops and a ...