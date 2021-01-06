WhatsApp updates privacy policy to mandate data-sharing with Facebook

Global messaging giant has updated its privacy policy and terms of service to better integrate with other products and services offered by its parent company The most prominent changes deal with how shares information with and its subsidiaries. The instant messaging app can now share phone numbers and transaction data with The aim is to also promote safety.

"As we’ve previously informed in October 2020, as part of WhatsApp's business vision, in order to enable users and businesses better, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make a great way to get answers or help from a business,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson on Wednesday night. “Privacy policy and terms updates are common in the tech industry, as you know. Respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA. Since we started WhatsApp, we’ve built our services with a set of strong privacy principles in mind.”

The users have at least one month’s notice before the privacy policy and terms go into effect in February 2021. Experts said that this means that if a user won't accept the new changes, they will lose access to the app or may not be able to use all the features.

WhatsApp's updated privacy policy and terms of service provide information on how the app collects and handles user information. These include areas such as ‘transactions and payments data’ and ‘location information.’ There is also a section related to data on ‘business interactions’ taking place on the platform.

WhatsApp currently shares certain categories of information with Facebook The information it shares with the other Facebook Companies, includes account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data and service-related information. It also shares information on how users interact with others (including businesses) when using its services, mobile device information, IP address. It may “include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent,” said WhatsApp, while explaining how it works with other Facebook

India is the biggest user base for Facebook, with around 328 million users. The firm’s WhatsApp messaging app has 400 million users in India, also the world’s highest.

Regarding transactions and payments data, if users use WhatsApp’s payments services, or use services meant for purchases or other financial transactions, the firm processes additional information about them. This includes payment account and transaction information. The payment account and transaction information include information needed to complete the transaction (for example, information about your payment method, shipping details and transaction amount).

Regarding location information, WhatsApp collects and use precise location information from the devices of users with their permission. Even if users do not use location-related features, it uses IP addresses and other information like phone number area codes to estimate their general location (e.g., city and country).

“We allow you to use our Services in connection with third-party services and Facebook Company Products. If you use our Services with such third-party services or Facebook Company Products, we may receive information about you from them,” said WhatsApp.

For example, if users use the WhatsApp share button on a service to share a article with their WhatsApp contacts, groups, or broadcast lists on its Services. Also if they choose to access the Services through a mobile carrier’s or device provider’s promotion of WhatsApp’s Services. “Please note that when you use third-party services or Facebook Company Products, their own terms and privacy policies will govern your use of those services and products,” said WhatsApp.