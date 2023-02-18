JUST IN
Ola to invest Rs 7,614 cr in TN to make electric cars, lithium-ion cells
Amazon asks employees to be in office at least three days a week from May 1
Signs that Adani shock for India's $3.1 trn stock market is ebbing fast
MSCI Inc will speed ESG ratings reviews after silence on Adani companies
HUL to sell Annapurna and Captain Cook brands for Rs 60 cr to Singapore co
RBI appoints Vikramaditya Singh Khichi in advisory panel of Reliance Cap
India fastest growing in the world, says Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos
PwC will hire around 30,000 people in India in couple of years: Chairman
Give clear road map on fixing 5G connectivity issues: Trai to telcos
L&T MF and ex-officials settle inter-scheme transfer case with Sebi
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ola to invest Rs 7,614 cr in TN to make electric cars, lithium-ion cells
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls, for all iOS users

Topics
whatsapp | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls, for all iOS users.

With this feature in the new update, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused, reports WABetaInfo.

Other than the picture-in-picture mode, the new update also includes-- the ability to attach a caption to the documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.

The ability to use the picture-in-picture mode during a WhatsApp call has been widely rolled out to everyone on the stable release of the iOS application. So users have to update the app from the App Store to check if the feature is already enabled for their WhatsApp account, the report said.

In December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on iOS beta.

Meanwhile, last week, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out a new feature on iOS beta that will allow users to share up to 100 media within the chats, which was earlier limited to only 30.

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 15:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.