Business Standard

Amazon asks employees to be in office at least three days a week from May 1

In a message that was posted on Amazon's blog, chief executive Andy Jassy wrote the decision was taken at a meeting earlier this week and the move would make it easier to learn and collaborate

Topics
Amazon | employees | offices

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc would require employees to be in office at least three days a week from May 1, the e-commerce giant said on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic had altered the workplace, with companies sending employees home to work remotely. Even as lockdowns eased around the world, a large population of employees remains remote or in a hybrid environment.

In a message that was posted on Amazon's blog, chief executive Andy Jassy wrote the decision was taken at a meeting earlier this week and the move would make it easier to learn and collaborate.

"This shift will provide a boost for the thousands of businesses located around our urban headquarter locations in the Puget Sound, Virginia, Nashville, and the dozens of cities around the world where our employees go to the office," Jassy wrote.

The company added there would be some exceptions to the rule - customer support roles and salespeople would have the option of working remotely.

Amazon had said in October 2021 it would let individual teams decide how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week.

 

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 09:27 IST

