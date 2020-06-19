Whirlpool of India pre-tax profit falls 26% in Q4; revenue dips marginally

Consumer durables firm of India reported a 26 per cent year-on-year drop in its profit before tax (PBT) for the January-March quarter (Q4).

The Gurugram-headquartered firm’s PBT fell from Rs 161.4 crore to Rs 119 crore in the last quarter. Whirlpool’s operating revenue dipped marginally to Rs 1,354 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,355 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



Despite a flat revenue, cost of materials, employee benefit expenses, and purchase of traded goods rose – impacting its margins.