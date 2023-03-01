Why streaming video players need to make some housekeeping changes

More than nine in 10 consumers in India (95 per cent) want an all-in-one platform that simplifies their entertainment experience across streaming, fantasy sports, social media, e-commerce et al. The country is not an outlier either. In 10 of the largest consumer markets across the world, 72 per cent consumers have difficulty finding something to watch online. More than 55 per cent are overwhelmed by the choice there is and about 26 per cent spend more than 10 minutes looking for things to watch. More than three-fourths of consumers use cross-service search engines. About 35 per cent unsubscribed from at least one of the big five streaming video services in the last 12 months. And 26 per cent plan to cut one or more in the next 12 months.