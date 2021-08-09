Will extend full cooperation to CCI probe: Amazon, Flipkart on SC decision

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart plans to expand grocery services to over 70 cities in six months
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail second-fastest growing retailer in world
Karnataka HC dismisses petitions by Amazon, Flipkart to quash CCI probe
Walmart's Flipkart says CCI probe shouldn't treat it the same as Amazon
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
-
E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart on Monday said they are in compliance with all the rules, and will extend full cooperation to the CCI probe, following the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain their pleas against an investigation into alleged violations of the competition laws.
Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart had approached the apex court, challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to allow the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its investigation against them for alleged violations of the competition laws.
On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas of Amazon and Flipkart, saying that challenging the enquiry is like wanting a notice before the registration of an FIR under the criminal law and asked the e-commerce giants to submit themselves to the probe by the CCI.
When contacted, an Amazon spokesperson said: "Amazon has a high bar on compliance and we comply with all applicable laws. We will extend full cooperation to the CCI investigation".
A Flipkart spokesperson said while the company has not received the order yet, it respects the decision of the Supreme Court.
"We are in compliance with applicable Indian laws and will cooperate with the investigation," the spokesperson added.
The CCI's January 2020 probe order followed a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, whose members comprise many traders dealing in smartphones and related accessories.
On January 13, 2020, fair trade regulator CCI ordered a probe against Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms, following which both the companies had moved the high court seeking quashing of the probe order.
Last month, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed cases filed by Amazon and Flipkart that sought to quash the CCI's 2020 investigation, following which the companies moved the Supreme Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU