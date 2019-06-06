Wipro founder Azim Premji to retire by end-July, Neemuchwala is new MD

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

IT services company Wipro Ltd said on Thursday founder Azim H Premji would retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) by the end of July and named Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala as its new MD.
