Wipro Q3 net profit flat at Rs 2,969 cr YoY, up 1.3% sequentially

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Over 80% families say no to big spends in 2022: LocalCircles survey
Wipro Q1 preview: PAT may jump 14-19% YoY; eyes on EBIT margin, guidance
Wipro Q3 preview: Analysts see 4% QoQ revenue growth, margins may dip
Wipro hits new high, rallies 8% on strong revenue growth in Sept quarter
-
Wipro continued its growth momentum on the back of acquisitions and rising digital spends by customers even in a seasonally soft quarter. The company reported net profit at Rs 2,969 crore, which was flat year-on-year basis and profits grew 1.3 per cent on sequential basis.
Revenue for the quarter at Rs 20,311 crore was up 29.6 per cent YoY and and 3.3 per cent sequentially. In constant currency terms, the firm said revenues grew by 3 per cent. For Q4FY22 the company has guided for a growth range of 2-4 per cent at $2,692 million to $2,745 million.
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD said, “This is our fifth straight quarter of constant growth. Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than $100 Mn revenue league, in the last 12 months. Our strategy and improved execution continue to serve us well, and we are confident of building on this momentum.”
The company signed annual contract value of $2.85 billion. The management said that its TCVs were up 50 per cent y-o-y basis, especially in the mid-range deals. Moreover, the company's win rate has also gone up by 300 basis points during the quarter.
For the quarter the company reported margins of 17.6 per cent. The company continued to see its attrition going up, for the quarter attrition was 22.7 per cent. Delaporte said that the company is witnessing attrition slowing down but it will still take a few quarters for attrition to stabilise. The company stated that for FY23 it will be onboarding 30,000 freshers. For FY22 Wipro onboarded 17,500 freshers.
The company also said that in light of the rising number of infections, Wipro will keep all its offices-India and international—shut for four weeks.
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics. We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3% of net income. Additionally, we have declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU