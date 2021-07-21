Wipro sells entire shareholding in IntSights for $19.17 million

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

Wipro on Tuesday said it has sold its entire stake in IntSights, a cyberthreat intelligence service provider, for $19.17 million.

On Monday, security analytics and automation firm Rapid7 had announced the acquisition of IntSights Cyber Intelligence — which provides contextualised external threat intelligence and proactive threat remediation — for $335 million in cash and stock. During 2016-19, Wipro acquired minority stake of less than 20 per cent in IntSights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, July 21 2021. 00:03 IST

