JUST IN
Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position
All charged up: 5 bidders in fray for India's largest electric bus tender
Centre mulls building several refineries, not one UAE-Saudi plant
Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra across 11 sectors
Consumer protection authority seeks explanation from Flipkart on acid sale
HPCL to raise Rs 10,000 cr in debt to fund oil refining, fuel marketing ops
After SC rap, DMRC launches Rs 7,100 crore rights issue for RInfra dues
USOF successor to focus on indigenising tech, hiring global bandwidth
Delhi HC calls for Centre's stand on NIA probe against DHFL's ex promoters
Reliance Retail arm takes on Tatas, ITC: Launches FMCG brand 'Independence'
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wipro signs multi-year deal with Finastra for corp banks in Middle East

IT company Wipro on Thursday said it has signed a multi-year digital transformation partnership with fintech firm Finastra for corporate banks in the Middle East.

Topics
Wipro | Middle East | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

wipro consumer care

IT company Wipro on Thursday said it has signed a multi-year digital transformation partnership with fintech firm Finastra for corporate banks in the Middle East.

The multi-year engagement will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra's trade finance solutions in the region, a company statement said.

"Corporate banks are key players in the sector and are significantly transforming the way they operate to cope with the ever-evolving industry. Reimagining digital services to improve client experiences and rationalizing platform and operations centres to drive efficiencies are key priorities for the sector.

"This exclusive partnership with Finastra will enable us to help clients transform into truly digital platform players," Wipro's Regional Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) for Middle East, Mohamad Hamza said.

Wipro has been operating in Middle East since last several decades. It is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa (APMEA) Strategic Market Unit.

"As an already longstanding and important global partner, we are very pleased to extend our collaboration with Wipro to the Middle East. The broad portfolio of services and deep experience offered by Wipro are a superb compliment to Finastra's cutting-edge solutions," Finastra's Managing Director, Lending for APMEA, Manish Joshi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.