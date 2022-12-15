JUST IN
Consumer protection authority seeks explanation from Flipkart on acid sale
HPCL to raise Rs 10,000 cr in debt to fund oil refining, fuel marketing ops
After SC rap, DMRC launches Rs 7,100 crore rights issue for RInfra dues
USOF successor to focus on indigenising tech, hiring global bandwidth
Delhi HC calls for Centre's stand on NIA probe against DHFL's ex promoters
Reliance Retail arm takes on Tatas, ITC: Launches FMCG brand 'Independence'
Landmark Cars IPO subscribed by 3 times on last day of subscription
137 orders every minute: Swiggy reveals India's favourite dish in 2022
Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever in talks to buy tea major Girnar
Zoho Corporation records 57% rise in CAGR from Zoho Desk in 5 years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Consumer protection authority seeks explanation from Flipkart on acid sale
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra across 11 sectors

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday said the Hinduja group will be investing Rs 35,000 crore in the state.

Topics
Hinduja Group | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Hinduja Group
Logo of Hinduja Group. (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday said the Hinduja group will be investing Rs 35,000 crore in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office tweeted that an MoU was signed between the state government and Hinduja group in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. G P Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja of the Hinduja group were present on the occasion. An official said the group has identified 11 sectors for investment in the state, including infrastructure, biotech, Electric Vehicles, manufacturing and health. The Shinde government had come under fire earlier this year when Maharashtra lost some big-ticket projects including Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant to other states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hinduja Group

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 22:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.