Wipro to acquire UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion

-
ALSO READ
Wipro's Rishad Premji, CEO Delaporte to go for major change to boost growth
Focusing on large clients and deals, as opposed to new ones: Wipro CEO & MD
Wipro Q2 preview: CEO's strategy to revive growth, Q3 growth guidance eyed
Wipro: Investors should await growth outperformance, margin gains
Wipro board approves Rs 9,500 crore buyback at Rs 400 per share
-
Information Technology major Wipro on Thursday said that it has signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a privately held British consultancy, for $1.45 billion
London-based Capco serves financial institutions across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, Wipro said in a statement to stock exchanges in India.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.
Capco’s clients include many marquee names in the global financial services industry. Over the past 20 years, the company has worked closely with business leaders, including Boards and C-Suites in the banking, capital markets, wealth, asset management and insurance sectors and is widely acknowledged for its deep domain and consulting expertise, risk and regulatory offerings and thought leadership around key industry technology challenges and opportunities.
"This acquisition will make Wipro one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry," the company said in an exchange filing.
“We are very excited to welcome Capco’s admirable leadership team and employees, and global clients, to Wipro. Together, we can deliver high-end consulting and technology transformations, and operations offerings to our clients. Wipro and Capco share complimentary business models and core guiding values, and I am certain that our new Capco colleagues will be proud to call Wipro home,” Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro said.
On Thursday, the company's scrip ended at Rs 439.00 a piece, up 0.8 per cent on NSE
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU